Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE DCI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.