Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $48,100.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 46.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 51.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

