National Bank Financial Comments on National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.29.

NA opened at C$96.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

