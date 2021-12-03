Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Coty worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after acquiring an additional 498,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,853,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 812,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,040,088 shares of company stock worth $419,922,138 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.67 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

