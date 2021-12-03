Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Materion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Materion by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Materion by 26.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Materion by 2,171.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 130,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

