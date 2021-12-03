Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Rayonier worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

