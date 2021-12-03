Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,051,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,735,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

