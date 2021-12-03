CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.65 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

