CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,316 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

