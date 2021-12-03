CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 102 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $201.23 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

