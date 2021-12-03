Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.94. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.