CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $1.20 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

