RFG Advisory LLC Has $215,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 155,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $866,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

