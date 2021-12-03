Ellevest Inc. Has $175,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

