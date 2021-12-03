Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after buying an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

