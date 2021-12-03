Ellevest Inc. Buys 787 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

