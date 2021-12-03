Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 6.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $37.93. 141,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,328,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

