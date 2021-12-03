Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 27,966 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.