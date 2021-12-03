Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.41% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOED. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOED opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.79.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

