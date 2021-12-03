Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 33,500 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Yext were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

