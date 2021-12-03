Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Energizer worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

