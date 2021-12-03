Comerica Bank Has $737,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,926,000 after buying an additional 89,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $96.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

