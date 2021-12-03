Comerica Bank Acquires 474 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA opened at $265.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.54 and a 200 day moving average of $305.95. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $219.40 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,843 shares of company stock valued at $7,659,813. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.