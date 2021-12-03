Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

