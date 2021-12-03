Comerica Bank Acquires 20,765 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 152.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Plug Power stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

