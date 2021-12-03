Ellevest Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $118.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

