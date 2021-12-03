Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $287.24 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.14 and a 200 day moving average of $286.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -638.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.