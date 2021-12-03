Ellevest Inc. Has $111,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 54.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 53.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

