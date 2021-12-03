Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arteris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arteris’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of AIP opened at $23.88 on Friday. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

