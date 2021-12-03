Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bone Biologics Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Corp (OTC:BBLG) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bone Biologics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

BBLG stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Bone Biologics Corp. is a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets. Bone Biologics Corp. is based in BURLINGTON, Mass.

