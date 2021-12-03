Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,132 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

