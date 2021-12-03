Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $196.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Shares of SPLK opened at $116.92 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 279,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

