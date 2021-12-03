Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.
Shares of REPX opened at $16.43 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $440,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Riley Exploration Permian
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.