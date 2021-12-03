Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Shares of REPX opened at $16.43 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $440,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

