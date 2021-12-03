Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($5.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.97). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.