FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Katapult in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

