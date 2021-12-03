First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells $102,035.19 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
First Western Financial stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $236.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,694 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.