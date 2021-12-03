First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells $102,035.19 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Western Financial stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $236.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,694 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

