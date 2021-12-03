Richard A. Waldron Sells 3,937 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $22.99 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after acquiring an additional 727,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after acquiring an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at $24,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

