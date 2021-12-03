Richard A. Waldron Sells 3,937 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $22.99 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after acquiring an additional 727,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after acquiring an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at $24,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.