Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) CEO Buys $86,200.00 in Stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SUNL opened at $4.33 on Friday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

