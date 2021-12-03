National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.58.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.47 million and a PE ratio of 22.32. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

