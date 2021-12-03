Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $138.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.51. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.