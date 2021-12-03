Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $136.24

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $136.24 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 11996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average is $208.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after buying an additional 242,311 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 227,119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

