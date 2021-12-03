American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

