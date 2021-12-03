QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. QCR posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $868.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

