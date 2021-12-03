Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

