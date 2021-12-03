Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 47,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,574,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.42.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

