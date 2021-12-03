Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.58

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 29302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,176.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 99,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

