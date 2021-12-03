Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Down 9.3%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $47.95. Approximately 52,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,959,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
