Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Down 9.3%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $47.95. Approximately 52,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,959,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.90.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

