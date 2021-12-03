Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor Buys 100,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $334,537.56.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.