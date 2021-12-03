Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Vodafone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 435,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vodafone Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

