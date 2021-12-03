Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of TrueBlue worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 46.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 228.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $950.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.57.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

